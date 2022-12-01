SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Research Coverage Started at Redburn Partners

Investment analysts at Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 24.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on SentinelOne from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.47.

SentinelOne Price Performance

NYSE:S opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.93. SentinelOne has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $59.54.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.66 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $176,051.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,677 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,905.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,542 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $176,051.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,905.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,698.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,666 shares of company stock worth $513,457 over the last 90 days. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 1,881.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

See Also

