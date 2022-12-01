SES AI (NYSE:SES) Shares Down 3.8%

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) shares fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.87. 121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 459,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SES. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SES AI in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on SES AI in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on SES AI in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get SES AI alerts:

SES AI Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.14.

Insider Activity at SES AI

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, insider Rohit Makharia sold 82,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $411,267.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,265.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SES AI news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 16,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $88,617.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,517,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,242,213.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rohit Makharia sold 82,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $411,267.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,265.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,708 shares of company stock valued at $841,670 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SES AI by 681.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,959,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,483,000 after buying an additional 9,556,507 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SES AI by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,115,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after buying an additional 584,043 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,817,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,851,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SES AI by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 313,912 shares in the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SES AI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.