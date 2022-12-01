Seven Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SVW) Insider Warwick Smith Purchases 2,420 Shares of Stock

Seven Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SVW – Get Rating) insider Warwick Smith purchased 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$20.64 ($13.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,936.70 ($33,291.13).
Seven Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.16.
Seven Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. Seven Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.59%.
Seven Group Company Profile
Seven Group Holdings Limited engages in the heavy equipment sales and service, equipment hire, construction materials, media, broadcasting, and energy assets businesses. It operates through WesTrac, Coates, Boral, Energy, Media Investments, and Other Investments segments. The company operates as a Caterpillar dealer providing heavy equipment sales and support services.
Featured Stories
