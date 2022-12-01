Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mariner Investment Group LLC

Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,080 shares during the period. Seven Hills Realty Trust accounts for 2.1% of Mariner Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mariner Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,263,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,183,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 59,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period.

Separately, Jonestrading began coverage on Seven Hills Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of SEVN traded up 0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,289. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 9.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of 9.68. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 1-year low of 9.02 and a 1-year high of 11.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%.

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

