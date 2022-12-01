Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Declares Dividend of $0.47

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.4666 per share on Monday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd.

Severn Trent Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:STRNY opened at $33.95 on Thursday. Severn Trent has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on STRNY. Investec upgraded shares of Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Severn Trent from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,800 ($33.50) to GBX 2,680 ($32.06) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Severn Trent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,980.00.

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

