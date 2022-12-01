Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Up 6%

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.10 and last traded at $49.10. 6,097 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,275,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.34.
A number of brokerages recently commented on FOUR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Shift4 Payments to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Shift4 Payments to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.64.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.23 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.60.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
