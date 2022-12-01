Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Up 6%

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.10 and last traded at $49.10. 6,097 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,275,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FOUR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Shift4 Payments to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Shift4 Payments to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.23 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

