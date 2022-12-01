Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Down to $28.97

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.97, but opened at $26.10. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $23.90, with a volume of 80,277 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHLS shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.59 and a beta of 2.01.

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $50,585.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,123.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $50,585.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,123.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $210,158.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 688,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,372,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,042 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,083. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter worth $88,878,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at $52,245,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,637 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 165.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,877,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 69.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,073,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

