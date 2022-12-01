Short Interest in abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Rises By 23.7%

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the October 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

abrdn Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of SLFPY stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399. abrdn has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $13.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average is $7.91.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

