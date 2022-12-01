Short Interest in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Expands By 153.1%

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 153.1% from the October 31st total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acme United

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACU. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in Acme United by 4.8% during the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 511,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,630 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acme United in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acme United by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 128,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Acme United by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Acme United in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acme United Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ACU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.67. 33 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93. Acme United has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.49.

Acme United Dividend Announcement

Acme United ( NYSEAMERICAN:ACU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.74 million for the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 4.10%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Acme United’s payout ratio is presently 36.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ACU shares. TheStreet lowered Acme United from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered Acme United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Featured Stories

