Short Interest in Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Rises By 175.0%

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the October 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Acorn Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ACFN opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47. Acorn Energy has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $0.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.92.

About Acorn Energy

Acorn Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

