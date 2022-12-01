Short Interest in Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Rises By 175.0%

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the October 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Acorn Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ACFN opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47. Acorn Energy has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $0.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.92.
About Acorn Energy
Featured Stories
