Short Interest in Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Decreases By 60.2%

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,400 shares, a decrease of 60.2% from the October 31st total of 463,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 307.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APYRF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$36.00 to C$33.75 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.50 to C$39.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of APYRF opened at $19.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.13. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $38.46.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

