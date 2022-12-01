Short Interest in ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Decreases By 27.3%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 553,500 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the October 31st total of 761,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.0 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $22.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.35. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $31.28.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

