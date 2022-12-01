Short Interest in ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Decreases By 27.3%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 553,500 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the October 31st total of 761,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.0 days.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $22.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.35. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $31.28.
About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)
