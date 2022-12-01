Short Interest in Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Declines By 21.9%

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,428,300 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the October 31st total of 105,587,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Banco Comercial Português Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPCGF opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13. Banco Comercial Português has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BPCGF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Banco Comercial Português from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. AlphaValue raised shares of Banco Comercial Português to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Banco Comercial Português to €0.19 ($0.20) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Banco Comercial Português Company Profile

Banco Comercial Português, SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments. It offers a range of financial products and services, including current accounts, payment systems, savings and investment products, private banking, asset management, and investment banking services, such as mortgage loans, personal loans, commercial banking, leasing, factoring and insurance, and others.

Further Reading

