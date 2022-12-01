Short Interest in Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Decreases By 50.0%

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCUCY opened at $32.31 on Thursday. Brunello Cucinelli has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $36.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average is $26.44.

BCUCY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Brunello Cucinelli from €46.00 ($47.42) to €48.00 ($49.48) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Brunello Cucinelli from €34.00 ($35.05) to €37.00 ($38.14) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Brunello Cucinelli in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brunello Cucinelli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

