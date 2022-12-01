Short Interest in Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Grows By 47.2%

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,600 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the October 31st total of 332,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.7 days.

Canacol Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Canacol Energy stock remained flat at $1.51 on Thursday. 7,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,548. Canacol Energy has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

Canacol Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.0391 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.