Short Interest in ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC) Declines By 50.0%

ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ClimateRock Price Performance

Shares of CLRC stock remained flat at $10.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06. ClimateRock has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $10.18.

Institutional Trading of ClimateRock

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ClimateRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Skaana Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ClimateRock during the second quarter worth about $194,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ClimateRock during the second quarter worth about $495,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in ClimateRock during the third quarter worth about $1,994,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ClimateRock during the third quarter worth about $2,718,000. 42.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ClimateRock

ClimateRock focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination within climate change, environment, renewable energy and emerging, and clean technologies.

