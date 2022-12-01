Short Interest in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Drops By 24.1%

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the October 31st total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCI traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $4.57. 16,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,874. Comstock Holding Companies has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 million, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Comstock Holding Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

Featured Stories

