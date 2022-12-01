Short Interest in Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Decreases By 29.6%

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,800 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the October 31st total of 231,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Context Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Context Therapeutics by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,687,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Context Therapeutics by 81.6% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 317,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 142,762 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. 22.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Context Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CNTX stock remained flat at $1.38 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 51,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,878. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. Context Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65.

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

Context Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CNTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Context Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

