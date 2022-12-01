Short Interest in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Drops By 19.4%

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the October 31st total of 111,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAI traded down $2.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.06. The company had a trading volume of 51,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,768. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.61 and its 200 day moving average is $94.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.76 million, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. CRA International has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $125.80.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $148.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.23 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. Equities analysts predict that CRA International will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in CRA International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 338,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,026,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 18.5% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRA International during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRAI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on CRA International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

