Short Interest in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Increases By 60.8%

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the October 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.
Several research firms have weighed in on CBAY. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.
Shares of NASDAQ CBAY traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 84,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a current ratio of 12.20. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $333.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19.
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
