Short Interest in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Grows By 86.7%

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,600 shares, a growth of 86.7% from the October 31st total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
BGRN traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.59. 1,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,681. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.00. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.36 and a 1 year high of $55.52.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from iShares USD Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.