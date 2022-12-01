Short Interest in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Grows By 86.7%

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,600 shares, a growth of 86.7% from the October 31st total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BGRN traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.59. 1,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,681. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.00. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.36 and a 1 year high of $55.52.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from iShares USD Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGRN. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,194,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 275,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,145,000 after purchasing an additional 33,951 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 21,127 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 20,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 266.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 19,523 shares in the last quarter.

