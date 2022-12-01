Short Interest in J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) Drops By 24.9%

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,500 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the October 31st total of 386,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 726.3 days.

J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance

Shares of J D Wetherspoon stock remained flat at $5.69 during trading hours on Thursday. J D Wetherspoon has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.10.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered shares of J D Wetherspoon to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 852 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.