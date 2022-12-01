Short Interest in Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Rises By 30.3%

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 459,700 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the October 31st total of 352,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,298.5 days.

Komercní banka, a.s. Price Performance

OTCMKTS KMERF remained flat at $32.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.89. Komercní banka, a.s. has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $47.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Komercní banka, a.s. from 880.00 to 900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Komercní banka, a.s. Company Profile

Komercní banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, and foreign currency accounts.

