Short Interest in Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Rises By 145.0%

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 145.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a report on Wednesday.

Kraken Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of KRKNF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 80,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,195. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29. Kraken Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

