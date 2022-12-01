Short Interest in Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Drops By 41.9%

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the October 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Meliá Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMIZF remained flat at $5.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90. Meliá Hotels International has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $8.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SMIZF. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Meliá Hotels International from €8.20 ($8.45) to €5.70 ($5.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Meliá Hotels International from €6.20 ($6.39) to €5.40 ($5.57) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Meliá Hotels International Company Profile

Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as Meliá PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

