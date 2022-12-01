Short Interest in Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Expands By 161.9%

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, an increase of 161.9% from the October 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Mowi ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHGVY opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.74. Mowi ASA has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Get Mowi ASA alerts:

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mowi ASA will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mowi ASA Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 3.71%. Mowi ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.68%.

MHGVY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Mowi ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Mowi ASA from 198.00 to 167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

About Mowi ASA

(Get Rating)

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mowi ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mowi ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.