Short Interest in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Drops By 20.3%

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the October 31st total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTB. StockNews.com began coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.92.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Price Performance

NYSE:MTB traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,204,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $141.49 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 1.8% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 1.6% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 1.9% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 2.0% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 24,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.