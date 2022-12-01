Short Interest in NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Declines By 24.1%

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,500 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the October 31st total of 394,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NeuBase Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lowered NeuBase Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered NeuBase Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Shares of NBSE traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,976. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69. NeuBase Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $3.19. The company has a market cap of $7.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 44,791 shares during the last quarter. 39.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.

