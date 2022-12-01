Short Interest in NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Declines By 24.1%

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,500 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the October 31st total of 394,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NeuBase Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lowered NeuBase Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered NeuBase Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.
NeuBase Therapeutics Stock Up 18.1 %
Shares of NBSE traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,976. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69. NeuBase Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $3.19. The company has a market cap of $7.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuBase Therapeutics
NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.
Further Reading
