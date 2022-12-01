Short Interest in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Decreases By 22.9%

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the October 31st total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 462,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insider Transactions at NorthWestern

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $216,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,116 shares in the company, valued at $10,430,195.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $90,529.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $216,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,430,195.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,502 shares of company stock worth $663,637. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NorthWestern

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NorthWestern by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in NorthWestern by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 12,138 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in NorthWestern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,000.

NorthWestern Price Performance

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

NWE stock traded down $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $57.36. 10,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,783. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $63.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day moving average of $53.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NWE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NorthWestern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Articles

