Short Interest in Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Declines By 30.5%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the October 31st total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Up 0.8 %

RBGPF stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,670. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $88.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.58.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

