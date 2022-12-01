Short Interest in Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Declines By 30.5%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the October 31st total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Up 0.8 %
RBGPF stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,670. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $88.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.58.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reckitt Benckiser Group (RBGPF)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.