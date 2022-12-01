Short Interest in Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD) Increases By 133.3%

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwoods Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWOD. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition in the second quarter worth $99,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition in the second quarter worth $296,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition in the second quarter worth $315,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,148,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition by 3.9% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 142,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter.

Redwoods Acquisition Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Redwoods Acquisition stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,138. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91. Redwoods Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.03.

About Redwoods Acquisition

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

