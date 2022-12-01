Short Interest in Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Drops By 35.6%

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the October 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Sandfire Resources America Price Performance
Sandfire Resources America stock remained flat at $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,771. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11. Sandfire Resources America has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19.
About Sandfire Resources America
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sandfire Resources America (SRAFF)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.