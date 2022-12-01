Short Interest in Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Drops By 35.6%

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the October 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Sandfire Resources America stock remained flat at $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,771. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11. Sandfire Resources America has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19.

Sandfire Resources America Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

