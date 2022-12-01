Short Interest in Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Increases By 19.5%

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the October 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 98.0 days.

Schindler Price Performance

Shares of SHLRF stock remained flat at $173.80 during trading hours on Thursday. Schindler has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $264.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.11.

Get Schindler alerts:

Schindler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for providing information, communication, and entertainment channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.