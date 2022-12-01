Short Interest in SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) Drops By 46.7%

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SeqLL Price Performance

SeqLL stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 147,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,960. SeqLL has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76.

Get SeqLL alerts:

About SeqLL

(Get Rating)

See Also

SeqLL Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc, and Tetracore, Inc It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations.

Receive News & Ratings for SeqLL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeqLL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.