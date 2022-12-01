Short Interest in SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) Drops By 46.7%

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
SeqLL Price Performance
SeqLL stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 147,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,960. SeqLL has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76.
About SeqLL
