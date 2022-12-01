Short Interest in Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Expands By 53.5%

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,800 shares, an increase of 53.5% from the October 31st total of 132,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Sio Gene Therapies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 988,995 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP grew its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 392,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 174,185 shares during the period.

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

Sio Gene Therapies Stock Up 3.0 %

Sio Gene Therapies stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.32. 513,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,205. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.33.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:SIOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Sio Gene Therapies Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. It has a license agreement with Oxford BioMedica (UK) Ltd. to develop and commercialize AXO-Lenti-PD and related gene therapy products; and The University of Massachusetts Medical School to develop and commercialize gene therapy product candidates, including AXO-AAV-GM1 and AXO-AAV-GM.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.