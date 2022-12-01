Short Interest in Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Rises By 146.8%

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,000 shares, a growth of 146.8% from the October 31st total of 118,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 730.0 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on SKSBF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Skanska AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Skanska AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 150 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of SKSBF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152. Skanska AB has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $26.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.36.

Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development. The Construction segment builds bridges, roads, harbors, quays, hospitals, residences, and schools.

