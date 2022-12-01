Short Interest in SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Drops By 52.9%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
SMA Solar Technology Price Performance
SMA Solar Technology stock remained flat at $6.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678. SMA Solar Technology has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $6.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.88.
SMA Solar Technology Company Profile
