Short Interest in SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Drops By 52.9%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

SMA Solar Technology Price Performance

SMA Solar Technology stock remained flat at $6.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678. SMA Solar Technology has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $6.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.88.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

