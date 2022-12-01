Short Interest in Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Decreases By 49.1%

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a drop of 49.1% from the October 31st total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 268.0 days.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Price Performance

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente stock remained flat at $15.25 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.37. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEYMF has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €21.50 ($22.16) to €20.00 ($20.62) in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €17.70 ($18.25) to €18.60 ($19.18) in a report on Friday, August 19th. Societe Generale raised Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

About Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

