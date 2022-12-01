Short Interest in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Drops By 19.4%

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the October 31st total of 5,720,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $26.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $53.31.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.24. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 89.53%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 26.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,789,000 after buying an additional 88,286 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 2,238.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 418,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,450,000 after buying an additional 400,490 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 390,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,098,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.