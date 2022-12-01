Short Interest in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Increases By 51.9%

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 602,900 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the October 31st total of 396,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SPOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Spok from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spok from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $15.00 target price on shares of Spok in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPOK traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.90. 661,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,713. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.31. Spok has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $10.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.85%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -127.55%.

In related news, Director Todd J. Stein bought 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $51,333.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 662,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,913.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Spok news, Director Todd J. Stein bought 139,704 shares of Spok stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,442.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 809,196 shares in the company, valued at $5,899,038.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Stein purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $51,333.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 662,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,913.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 272,199 shares of company stock worth $1,991,138 over the last quarter. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Spok by 93.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Spok in the 1st quarter worth approximately $996,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,871 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 21,486 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 756,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Spok by 31.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 9,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

