Short Interest in St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Rises By 77.3%

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 77.3% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered St Barbara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

St Barbara Trading Up 4.4 %

OTCMKTS:STBMY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671. St Barbara has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00.

St Barbara Company Profile

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

