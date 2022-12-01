Short Interest in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Decreases By 21.3%

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the October 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on StepStone Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, StepStone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.42.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

Shares of StepStone Group stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.27. 5,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,370. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.36. StepStone Group has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $44.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.44.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at StepStone Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 93.02%.

In other news, major shareholder James Lim sold 436,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $13,158,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,913,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,661,079.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StepStone Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $455,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,556,000 after purchasing an additional 27,696 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 154,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StepStone Group

(Get Rating)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Further Reading

