Short Interest in Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) Declines By 21.9%

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,600 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the October 31st total of 537,200 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 580,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunshine Biopharma

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Sunshine Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sunshine Biopharma by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 33,898 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Sunshine Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Sunshine Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sunshine Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunshine Biopharma alerts:

Sunshine Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFM traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.77. 125,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,675,275. Sunshine Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08.

Sunshine Biopharma Company Profile

Sunshine Biopharma ( NASDAQ:SBFM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sunshine Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 522.73%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical and nutritional supplement company, focuses on the research and development of anticancer drugs. The company is developing Adva-27a, a GEM-difluorinated C-glycoside derivative of podophyllotoxin to treat leukemia, lymphoma, testicular, lung, brain, prostate, bladder, colon, ovarian, liver, and other forms of cancers, as well as kills multidrug resistant cancer cells, including pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, small-cell lung cancer, and uterine sarcoma cells; and SBFM-PL4, an anti-coronavirus treatment compound.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunshine Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunshine Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.