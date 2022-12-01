Short Interest in Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Grows By 35.0%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the October 31st total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Swiss Life Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SWSDF traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $527.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 104. Swiss Life has a 12-month low of $408.91 and a 12-month high of $664.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $496.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.41.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

About Swiss Life

(Get Rating)

See Also

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.