Short Interest in Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Decreases By 25.0%

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Table Trac Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of TBTC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.75. 8,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,485. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $4.03. Table Trac has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $4.75.
Table Trac Company Profile
