Short Interest in Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Decreases By 25.0%

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Table Trac Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TBTC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.75. 8,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,485. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $4.03. Table Trac has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $4.75.

Table Trac Company Profile

Table Trac, Inc designs, develops, and sells casino information and management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. It offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

