Short Interest in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC) Grows By 20.0%

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOAC. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the first quarter worth $503,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $5,025,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition by 22.2% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 874,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 158,991 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,256,000. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOAC traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $10.31. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,429. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.15. Talon 1 Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31.

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

