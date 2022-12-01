Short Interest in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Declines By 19.8%

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the October 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,642,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,284,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 42.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 34.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSHA opened at $2.21 on Thursday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $137.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.27.

TSHA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.46.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

