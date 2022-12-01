Short Interest in Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT) Drops By 20.2%

Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,500 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the October 31st total of 346,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSAT. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Telesat by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,509,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,900,000 after purchasing an additional 270,583 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telesat by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 766,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after buying an additional 207,731 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Telesat by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,009,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after buying an additional 185,905 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Telesat by 677.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 175,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 153,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telesat by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 99,434 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TSAT traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.90. 581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.05. Telesat has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average of $11.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

