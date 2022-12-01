Short Interest in Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THAC) Declines By 47.2%

Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the October 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thrive Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THAC. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Thrive Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Thrive Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $101,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Thrive Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thrive Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thrive Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $274,000. 66.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thrive Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ THAC remained flat at $10.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 9,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,577. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11. Thrive Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $12.97.

Thrive Acquisition Company Profile

Thrive Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in consumer health and wellness industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

