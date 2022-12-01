Short Interest in Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF) Rises By 128.9%

Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,149,500 shares, an increase of 128.9% from the October 31st total of 502,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tobu Railway Stock Performance
Shares of TBURF remained flat at $22.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.25. Tobu Railway has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $22.76.
Tobu Railway Company Profile
