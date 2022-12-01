Short Interest in Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF) Rises By 128.9%

Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,149,500 shares, an increase of 128.9% from the October 31st total of 502,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tobu Railway Stock Performance

Shares of TBURF remained flat at $22.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.25. Tobu Railway has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $22.76.

Tobu Railway Company Profile

Tobu Railway Co, Ltd. operates a private rail system in the Kanto region. The company offer services, such as sightseeing; operates amusement parks and tourism business. It also manages the Courtyard by Marriott, Tokyo Ginza hotel, and the Tobu Hotel Levant Tokyo in the center of Tokyo. In addition, it operates Tobu department stores in Ikebukuro, Funabashi, Utsunomiya, Ohtawara, and Tochigi, as well as a chain of supermarkets.

